Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japanese Service members assigned to Ground Component Command, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force salute the national flags during the Yama Sakura 87 opening ceremony at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. Since its first iteration in 1982, Yama Sakura has demonstrated a continued commitment by both the United States and Japan to work together as dedicated Allies in support of the U.S.-Japan security treaty and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf)