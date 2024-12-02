Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security [Image 13 of 15]

    Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security

    CAMP ASAKA, JAPAN

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    From left to right: Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn, 1st Australian Division commanding general, Lt. Gen. Toshikazu Yamane, Ground Component Command commanding general, and U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, U.S. Army Pacific Command deputy commanding general, shake hands during the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 87 opening ceremony at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. The three military leaders spoke to the importance of lasting partnership and collective commitment to peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific region during the ceremony.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 07:37
    Photo ID: 8784655
    VIRIN: 241206-A-VF492-1214
    Resolution: 5005x3337
    Size: 7.57 MB
    Location: CAMP ASAKA, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Michael Graf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Interoperability
    I Corps
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    YamaSakura
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

