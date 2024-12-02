Australian Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn, the 1st Australian Division commanding general, addresses military members from the nations of Australia, Japan and the United States during the Yama Sakura 87 opening ceremony at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. This marks the second year the Australian Army’s 1st Division is participating in the exercise, bringing their experience from last year’s event to enhance their readiness for lasting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 07:11
|Photo ID:
|8784656
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-VF492-1196
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ASAKA, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Michael Graf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.