    Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security

    Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security

    CAMP ASAKA, JAPAN

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Australian Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn, the 1st Australian Division commanding general, addresses military members from the nations of Australia, Japan and the United States during the Yama Sakura 87 opening ceremony at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. This marks the second year the Australian Army’s 1st Division is participating in the exercise, bringing their experience from last year’s event to enhance their readiness for lasting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf)

    TAGS

    I Corps
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    YamaSakura
    Indo Pacific Command
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)

