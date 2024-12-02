Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security [Image 11 of 15]

    Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Pacific Command salute the national flags during the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. Since its first iteration in 1982, Yama Sakura has demonstrated a continued commitment by both the United States and Japan to work together as dedicated Allies in support of the U.S.-Japan security treaty and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf)

    This work, Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Michael Graf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Interoperability
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    Australian Defence Force
    YamaSakura

