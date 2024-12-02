Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the U.S. Army Pacific Command salute the national flags during the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. Since its first iteration in 1982, Yama Sakura has demonstrated a continued commitment by both the United States and Japan to work together as dedicated Allies in support of the U.S.-Japan security treaty and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf)