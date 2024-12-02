Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force play the national anthem of the U.S. during the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. This marks the second year the Australian Army’s 1st Division is participating in the exercise, bringing their experience from last year’s event to enhance their readiness for lasting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf)