The conductor of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force band leads the playing of the national anthems of Japan, the U.S. and Australia during the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf)
|12.05.2024
|12.06.2024 06:49
|8784640
|241206-A-VF492-1036
|6720x4480
|13.88 MB
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|3
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Michael Graf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.