Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The conductor of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force band leads the playing of the national anthems of Japan, the U.S. and Australia during the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 06:49
    Photo ID: 8784640
    VIRIN: 241206-A-VF492-1036
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.88 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Michael Graf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security
    Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    YamaSakura
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download