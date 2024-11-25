Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BARRY M. GOLDWATER RANGE EAST, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES 11.15.2024 Courtesy Photo 944th Fighter Wing

U.S. Marine Corps pilots refuel their MV-22 Osprey from an Air Force HC-130 Combat King II aircraft during the Desert Hammer 25-1 exercise over Barry M. Goldwater Range East in southern Arizona, Nov. 15, 2024. Desert Hammer was a large-force joint exercise which included a number of scenarios such as specialized refueling operations and casualty evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)