U.S. Marine Corps pilots refuel their MV-22 Osprey from an Air Force HC-130 Combat King II aircraft during the Desert Hammer 25-1 exercise over Barry M. Goldwater Range East in southern Arizona, Nov. 15, 2024. Desert Hammer was a large-force joint exercise which included a number of scenarios such as specialized refueling operations and casualty evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2024 23:35
|Photo ID:
|8777749
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-NC910-1012
|Resolution:
|3820x2542
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|BARRY M. GOLDWATER RANGE EAST, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds
