    Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds [Image 14 of 14]

    Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds

    BARRY M. GOLDWATER RANGE EAST, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    944th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps pilots refuel their MV-22 Osprey from an Air Force HC-130 Combat King II aircraft during the Desert Hammer 25-1 exercise over Barry M. Goldwater Range East in southern Arizona, Nov. 15, 2024. Desert Hammer was a large-force joint exercise which included a number of scenarios such as specialized refueling operations and casualty evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.01.2024 23:35
    Photo ID: 8777749
    VIRIN: 241115-F-NC910-1012
    Resolution: 3820x2542
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: BARRY M. GOLDWATER RANGE EAST, ARIZONA, US
    Total Force Integration
    944th Fighter Wing
    Large Force Exercise
    Mission Ready Airmen
    Desert Hammer 2024
    Agile Combat Integration

