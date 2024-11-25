The sun rises over the 944th Fighter Wing basecamp during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. Set against the unmatched backdrop of the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Desert Hammer leverages Arizona’s strategic geography to provide realistic combat training for U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2024 23:35
|Photo ID:
|8777744
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-XK427-1053
|Resolution:
|4016x2675
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona's "National Treasure" Training Grounds
