Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds

Courtesy Photo | An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 924th Fighter Group of the 944th Fighter Wing fires...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 924th Fighter Group of the 944th Fighter Wing fires its 30mm GAU-8/A Avenger Gatling gun during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Barry M. Goldwater Range East near Gila Bend, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. Through joint and multinational collaboration, Desert Hammer tests the ability of over 700 participants and 131 aircraft to operate, defend, and sustain airbases under austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas) see less | View Image Page

Southern Arizona became the epicenter of cutting-edge military preparedness during Desert Hammer 2024, a large-force exercise hosted by the 944th Fighter Wing that united over 700 participants and 130 aircraft in realistic combat training, Nov. 13-16, 2024.



This groundbreaking event showcased the unparalleled value of Arizona’s geography, resources, and year-round flying weather, emphasizing cost-effective readiness to tackle global challenges.



“We are very fortunate to have an incredible national treasure training area here,” stated Col. Todd Riddle, 944th FW commander. “We bridge airspace spanning from New Mexico to California, allowing us to simulate an air war across 300 miles with over 100 aircraft while ground troops conduct critical operations like search and rescue and base defense.”



With 1.7 million acres spanning the Barry M. Goldwater Range, the exercise capitalized on vast, uninterrupted airspace to simulate operations ranging from contested logistics in Europe to "island-hopping" in the Indo-Pacific, explained Riddle.



Riddle also highlighted the exercise’s cost efficiency, managing a high level of training under $100,000 – far below the cost of similar sized exercises.



At the heart of Desert Hammer were not only the tactical objectives but the human element that made the mission possible.



First Lt. Mohan Gooneratne, a C-130 pilot from the 327th Airlift Squadron out of Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., reflected on his first experience in such a large-scale exercise.



“It was fantastic and fun. We executed a low-level combat simulation and airdrops to support medical teams, ensuring everything worked seamlessly,” he said, highlighting the operational precision achieved through collaborative efforts.



Meanwhile, Senior Airman Christopher Mathis, serving as a simulated casualty rescue, gained a newfound appreciation for the broader Air Force mission.



“Volunteering gave me insight into different jobs and how I fit into the bigger picture,” noted Mathis, an active-duty Airmen and Squadron Aviation Resource Management specialist with the 418th Test and Evaluation Squadron out of Davis-Monthan AFB.



Mathis explained that his experiences were immersive and ranged from navigating motion sickness aboard an Osprey to experiencing the teamwork required in real-life rescue scenarios.



The exercise also spotlighted the ingenuity of ground support operations in the austere training environments of Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field and Auxiliary Field 6.



Master Sgt. Sandra Benjamin and her team from the 944th Force Support Squadron provided critical services, including lodging and hot meals – essential for morale and readiness.



“Who would want to eat MREs for days? A hot meal boosts morale,” she explained, emphasizing her pride in her team’s role in making the exercise a success.



Behind the scenes, Tech. Sgt. Edward Thompson, an aerial delivery specialist with the 563rd Operational Support Squadron out of Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., ensured seamless airdrop operations.



“Seeing the parachutes deploy successfully – our work coming to life – is always a good feeling,” he shared, highlighting the meticulous planning and safety protocols his team is required of to execute high-stakes missions.



Desert Hammer 2024 demonstrated not just tactical readiness but strategic efficiency, leveraging Arizona’s geography and infrastructure to maximize taxpayer value.



Through coordinated efforts between air and ground units and the participation of allies like Italy, Norway, and Taiwan, the exercise prepared Airmen for the realities of modern warfare.



“This is about getting out there, training as if we’re ready for war, and embracing challenges to refine our skills,” Riddle concluded.



By integrating innovation, collaboration, and the spirit of service, Desert Hammer reaffirmed the 944th Fighter Wing’s commitment to forging combat-ready Airmen equipped to fly, fight, and win.