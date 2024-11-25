Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arizona Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters are staged at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field near Gila Bend, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2024. Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 emphasizes the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s commitment to readiness by integrating Agile Combat Support and Large Force Exercise capabilities in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Orozco)