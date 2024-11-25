Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds [Image 10 of 14]

    Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds

    GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Orozco 

    944th Fighter Wing

    Arizona Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters are staged at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field near Gila Bend, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2024. Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 emphasizes the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s commitment to readiness by integrating Agile Combat Support and Large Force Exercise capabilities in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Orozco)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.01.2024 23:35
    Photo ID: 8777745
    VIRIN: 241116-F-AO111-1004
    Resolution: 5818x3871
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

