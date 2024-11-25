Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds [Image 11 of 14]

    Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds

    GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    944th Fighter Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen gather and prepare for the day’s training activities during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. Set against the unmatched backdrop of the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Desert Hammer leverages Arizona’s strategic geography to provide realistic combat training for U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

