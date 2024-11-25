Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

944th Fighter Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen gather and prepare for the day’s training activities during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. Set against the unmatched backdrop of the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Desert Hammer leverages Arizona’s strategic geography to provide realistic combat training for U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)