Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds

A line of Arizona Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters prepare for takeoff at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field near Gila Bend, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2024. Through joint and multinational collaboration, Desert Hammer tests the ability of over 700 participants and 131 aircraft to operate, defend, and sustain airbases under austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Orozco)