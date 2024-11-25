Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds [Image 12 of 14]

    Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds

    GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Orozco 

    944th Fighter Wing

    A line of Arizona Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters prepare for takeoff at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field near Gila Bend, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2024. Through joint and multinational collaboration, Desert Hammer tests the ability of over 700 participants and 131 aircraft to operate, defend, and sustain airbases under austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Orozco)

