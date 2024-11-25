Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules maneuvers during a training operation as part of Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Auxiliary Airfield 6 near Gila Bend, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024, following a precision air drop. This large-scale exercise showcases the adaptability of Mission Ready Airmen, advancing the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving challenges of global competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)