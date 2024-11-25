Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds [Image 6 of 14]

    Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds

    AUXILIARY AIRFIELD 6, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    A cargo bundle safely descends from a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules during an Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 training mission at Auxiliary Airfield 6 near Gila Bend, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. Exercise Desert Hammer tests the operational readiness of over 700 participants across the Air Force Reserve, Air Force Active Duty, Arizona Army National Guard, and U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.01.2024 23:35
    Photo ID: 8777741
    VIRIN: 241114-F-XK427-1035
    Resolution: 3674x2447
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: AUXILIARY AIRFIELD 6, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

