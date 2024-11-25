A cargo bundle safely descends from a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules during an Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 training mission at Auxiliary Airfield 6 near Gila Bend, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. Exercise Desert Hammer tests the operational readiness of over 700 participants across the Air Force Reserve, Air Force Active Duty, Arizona Army National Guard, and U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2024 23:35
|Photo ID:
|8777741
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-XK427-1035
|Resolution:
|3674x2447
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|AUXILIARY AIRFIELD 6, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds
