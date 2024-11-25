Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two 944th Fighter Wing U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen dawn their Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear and walk together after completing a patrol during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Auxiliary Field 6 near Gila Bend, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2024. This large-scale exercise showcases the adaptability of Mission Ready Airmen, advancing the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving challenges of global competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)