    Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds [Image 13 of 14]

    Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona’s “National Treasure” Training Grounds

    AUXILIARY AIRFIELD 6, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    944th Fighter Wing

    Two 944th Fighter Wing U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen dawn their Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear and walk together after completing a patrol during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Auxiliary Field 6 near Gila Bend, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2024. This large-scale exercise showcases the adaptability of Mission Ready Airmen, advancing the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving challenges of global competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.01.2024 23:35
    Photo ID: 8777748
    VIRIN: 241115-F-FN051-1010
    Resolution: 2351x1564
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: AUXILIARY AIRFIELD 6, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Desert Hammer 2024: Unleashing Arizona&rsquo;s &ldquo;National Treasure&rdquo; Training Grounds

    Total Force Integration
    944th Fighter Wing
    Large Force Exercise
    Mission Ready Airmen
    Desert Hammer 2024
    Agile Combat Integration

