Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication

    YAKUSHIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    11.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    353rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. and Japanese guests wait for the departure of the families of the victims of GUNDAM 22 during GUNDAM 22 U.S.-Japan Friendship Memorial dedication, Yakusima, Japan, Nov. 29, 2024. The ceremony featured the dedication of a stone monument, designed and constructed on Yakushima by local craftsmen. The site will serve as both a memorial to the eight U.S. service members who were lost on-board Gundam 22, and a place of reflection and prayer for the Yakushima community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.29.2024 23:03
    Photo ID: 8776952
    VIRIN: 241129-F-NX702-1019
    Resolution: 5507x3300
    Size: 11.91 MB
    Location: YAKUSHIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication
    GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication
    GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication
    GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication
    GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication
    GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication
    GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication
    GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication
    GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication
    GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication
    GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication
    GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    18th Wing
    Kadena AB
    SOCPAC
    Special Operations Command Pacific
    Cenotaph
    1st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    INDOPACOM
    21st Special Operations Squadron
    353 SOW
    353d Special Operations Wing
    Gundam22
    GUNDAM 22
    Yakushima
    Cenotaph Dedication

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download