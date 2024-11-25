GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication

U.S. and Japanese guests wait for the departure of the families of the victims of GUNDAM 22 during GUNDAM 22 U.S.-Japan Friendship Memorial dedication, Yakusima, Japan, Nov. 29, 2024. The ceremony featured the dedication of a stone monument, designed and constructed on Yakushima by local craftsmen. The site will serve as both a memorial to the eight U.S. service members who were lost on-board Gundam 22, and a place of reflection and prayer for the Yakushima community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2024 23:03
|Photo ID:
|8776952
|VIRIN:
|241129-F-NX702-1019
|Resolution:
|5507x3300
|Size:
|11.91 MB
|Location:
|YAKUSHIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
