    GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication [Image 6 of 12]

    GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication

    YAKUSHIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    11.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    353rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Shawn Young, commander, 353d Special Operations Wing, spoke on the significance of the cenotaph and what it means to have it erected on the island, during the GUNDAM 22 U.S.-Japan Friendship Memorial dedication, Yakusima, Japan, Nov. 29, 2024. Family members, local community members, and visitors will now have a place to pay tribute to those lost in the mishap and honor the Japanese response and enduring partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2024
    Location: YAKUSHIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JP
