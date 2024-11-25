GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Shawn Young, commander, 353d Special Operations Wing, spoke on the significance of the cenotaph and what it means to have it erected on the island, during the GUNDAM 22 U.S.-Japan Friendship Memorial dedication, Yakusima, Japan, Nov. 29, 2024. Family members, local community members, and visitors will now have a place to pay tribute to those lost in the mishap and honor the Japanese response and enduring partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young)