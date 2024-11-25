GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Haruo Morita, Deputy Director, Bureau of Policies for Regional Society, Ministry of Defense, offers words of sympathy to the families of the victims of GUNDAM 22 during the GUNDAM 22 U.S.-Japan Friendship Memorial dedication, Yakusima, Japan, Nov. 29, 2024. The ceremony honored eight Airmen who lost their lives during a CV-22 Osprey mishap that took place on Nov. 29, 2023, approximately one-half mile off the coast of Yakushima Island. The aircraft, callsign GUNDUM 22, was assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, and was participating in a joint interoperability exercise when the mishap occurred. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young)