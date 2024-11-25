GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mathew Davis, commander, 21st Special Operations Squadron (left) and U.S. Navy Lt. Taketo Miura, Japan planner, Command Task Force 75, (right) served as narrators during the GUNDAM 22 U.S.-Japan Friendship Memorial dedication, Yakusima, Japan, Nov. 29, 2024. The ceremony honored eight Airmen who lost their lives during a CV-22 Osprey mishap that took place on Nov. 29, 2023, approximately one-half mile off the coast of Yakushima Island. The aircraft, callsign GUNDUM 22, was assigned to the 21st SOS, 353rd Special Operations Wing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, and was participating in a joint interoperability exercise when the mishap occurred.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young)