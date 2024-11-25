GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members of the 18th Wing Honor Guard present the colors during the GUNDAM 22 U.S.-Japan Friendship Memorial dedication Yakushima, Japan, Nov. 29, 2024. Eight Airmen lost their lives in a CV-22 Osprey mishap on Nov. 29th, 2023. All but one of the aircrew members were recovered, and now their names and portraits will be displayed on the memorial cenotaph along with inscriptions in both English and Japanese.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young)