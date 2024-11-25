GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and Japanese guests stand during the singing of the national anthems during the GUNDAM 22 U.S.-Japan Friendship Memorial dedication, Yakusima, Japan, Nov. 29, 2024. Hosted by the 353d Special Operations Wing, the bilateral cenotaph dedication ceremony honored the eight Airmen lost in a CV-22 Osprey mishap on Nov. 29, 2023 and the Yakushima community’s contributions to the search and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young)