GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marlene Guerrero, 1st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, assistant dedicated crew chief, attended the GUNDAM 22 U.S.-Japan Friendship memorial, Yakusima, Japan, Nov. 29, 2024. Guerrero and Airmen across the 353d Special Operations Wing volunteered for the event, transporting families and distinguished visitors, participating in a beach clean up, site beautification and various supporting roles throughout their time on Yakushima. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young)