U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marlene Guerrero, 1st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, assistant dedicated crew chief, attended the GUNDAM 22 U.S.-Japan Friendship memorial, Yakusima, Japan, Nov. 29, 2024. Guerrero and Airmen across the 353d Special Operations Wing volunteered for the event, transporting families and distinguished visitors, participating in a beach clean up, site beautification and various supporting roles throughout their time on Yakushima. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young)
|11.29.2024
|11.29.2024 23:03
|8776950
|241129-F-NX702-1018
|3513x2222
|4.3 MB
|YAKUSHIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JP
|6
|0
This work, GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.