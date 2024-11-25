GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission to Japan, Chargé Katherine Monahan reads a poem during the GUNDAM 22 U.S.-Japan Friendship Memorial dedication, Yakusima, Japan, Nov. 29, 2024. The ceremony featured the dedication of a stone monument, designed and constructed on Yakushima by local craftsmen. The site will serve as both a memorial to the eight U.S. service members who were lost on-board Gundam 22, and a place of reflection and prayer for the Yakushima community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young)