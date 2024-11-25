GUNDAM 22 Cenotaph Dedication

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jeromy B. Williams, commander, Special Operations Command Pacific, delivers his thanks to the people of Yakushima and words of hope during the GUNDAM 22 U.S.-Japan Friendship Memorial dedication, Yakusima, Japan, Nov. 29, 2024. Hosted by the 353d Special Operations Wing, the bilateral cenotaph dedication ceremony honored the eight Airmen lost in a CV-22 Osprey mishap on Nov. 29, 2023 and the Yakushima community’s contributions to the search and recovery efforts.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young)