B-52s soar over Europe during BTF 25-1

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Anania, 20th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron pilot, flies a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during a Bomber Task Force Europe 25-1 mission over Europe, Nov. 25, 2024. Bomber Task Force 25-1 provides U.S. and NATO leaders with strategic options to assure, deter and defend against adversary aggression against the Alliance, throughout Europe, and across the globe.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)