    B-52s soar over Europe during BTF 25-1 [Image 9 of 9]

    B-52s soar over Europe during BTF 25-1

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Anania, 20th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron pilot, flies a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during a Bomber Task Force Europe 25-1 mission over Europe, Nov. 25, 2024. Bomber Task Force 25-1 provides U.S. and NATO leaders with strategic options to assure, deter and defend against adversary aggression against the Alliance, throughout Europe, and across the globe.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 03:32
    Photo ID: 8776191
    VIRIN: 241125-F-MJ351-2073
    Resolution: 6144x4096
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

