Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornets fly off the wing of a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission over Europe, Nov. 25, 2024. By participating in exercises together, NATO Allies train to enhance combat readiness, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2024 03:32
|Photo ID:
|8776188
|VIRIN:
|241125-F-MJ351-2098
|Resolution:
|5768x3845
|Size:
|6.98 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-52s soar over Europe during BTF 25-1 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.