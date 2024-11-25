B-52s soar over Europe during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornets fly off the wing of a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission over Europe, Nov. 25, 2024. By participating in exercises together, NATO Allies train to enhance combat readiness, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)