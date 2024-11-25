B-52s soar over Europe during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornets fly off the wing of a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission over Europe, Nov. 25, 2024. BTF 25-1 is part of a long term multinational training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability between NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)