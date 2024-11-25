B-52s soar over Europe during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies over Europe during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission, Nov. 25, 2024. BTF missions demonstrate the credibility of U.S. forces to address a global security environment that is more unstable than ever before.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)