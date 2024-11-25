B-52s soar over Europe during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Swedish Air Force Saab JAS 39 Gripens escort a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron over Europe during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission, Nov. 25, 2024. The U.S. frequently trains alongside NATO Allies to maintain readiness and interoperability in the Baltic Sea region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)