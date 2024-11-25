B-52s soar over Europe during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet flies off the wing of a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission over Europe, Nov. 25, 2024. The BTF allowed U.S.and NATO Allies to seamlessly operate together to maintain stability in the Baltic Sea region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)