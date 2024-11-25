B-52s soar over Europe during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron step to a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 25, 2024. BTF 25-1 demonstrates the U.S.' extended deterrent commitment to Allies and partners to enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)