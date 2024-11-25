B-52s soar over Europe during BTF 25-1

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies over Europe during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission, Nov. 25, 2024. The U.S. remains steadfast to Allies and partners to deter threats to national sovereignty throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
