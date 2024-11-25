Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s soar over Europe during BTF 25-1

    B-52s soar over Europe during BTF 25-1

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies over Europe during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission, Nov. 25, 2024. The U.S. remains steadfast to Allies and partners to deter threats to national sovereignty throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024
    Photo ID: 8776185
    VIRIN: 241125-F-MJ351-1110
    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

