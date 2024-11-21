A 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron pavements and heavy equipment technician lifts dirt within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. The 379th ECES is revitalizing various areas across the wing, applying the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander’s goal of transitioning the base from an expeditionary to an enduring location. (U.S. Air Force photo)
