A 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron pavements and heavy equipment technician edges concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. Pavements and heavy equipment technicians, or “Dirt Boyz”, are responsible for the execution of CE projects, encompassing the construction and maintenance of runways, roads and various other infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo)