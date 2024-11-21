A 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron pavements and heavy equipment technician pulls a roller screed to spread concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. The 379th ECES is working to transform the installation from an expeditionary to an enduring location, aligning with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commanders’ vision for future operations at the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 01:41
|Photo ID:
|8772275
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-LY429-1120
|Resolution:
|5308x3771
|Size:
|9.64 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ECES "Dirt Boyz" revitalize the installation with an enduring mindset [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.