    379th ECES "Dirt Boyz" revitalize the installation with an enduring mindset [Image 12 of 13]

    379th ECES &quot;Dirt Boyz&quot; revitalize the installation with an enduring mindset

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron pavements and heavy equipment technician pulls a roller screed to spread concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. The 379th ECES is working to transform the installation from an expeditionary to an enduring location, aligning with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commanders’ vision for future operations at the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 01:41
    Photo ID: 8772275
    VIRIN: 241120-F-LY429-1120
    Resolution: 5308x3771
    Size: 9.64 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    USCENTCOM
    Dirt Boyz
    AFCENT
    USAF
    CE
    379TH ECES

