A 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron pavements and heavy equipment technician pulls a roller screed to spread concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. The 379th ECES is working to transform the installation from an expeditionary to an enduring location, aligning with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commanders’ vision for future operations at the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo)