A 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron pavements and heavy equipment technician spreads concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. The 379th ECES is revitalizing a recreational field with an enduring mindset, transforming a 4-acre area into a turf softball field. (U.S. Air Force photo)