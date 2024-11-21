Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th ECES "Dirt Boyz" revitalize the installation with an enduring mindset [Image 10 of 13]

    379th ECES &quot;Dirt Boyz&quot; revitalize the installation with an enduring mindset

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron pavements and heavy equipment technician spreads concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. The 379th ECES is revitalizing a recreational field with an enduring mindset, transforming a 4-acre area into a turf softball field. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 01:41
    Photo ID: 8772266
    VIRIN: 241120-F-LY429-1051
    Resolution: 5913x3780
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ECES "Dirt Boyz" revitalize the installation with an enduring mindset [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    Dirt Boyz
    AFCENT
    USAF
    CE
    379TH ECES

