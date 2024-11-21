A 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron pavements and heavy equipment technician edges concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. Pavements and heavy equipment technicians, or “Dirt Boyz”, are responsible for the execution of CE projects, encompassing the construction and maintenance of runways, roads and various other infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo)
This work, 379th ECES "Dirt Boyz" revitalize the installation with an enduring mindset [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.