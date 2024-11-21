Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pavement and heavy equipment technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron spread concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. Pavement and heavy equipment technicians, or “Dirt Boyz”, are tackling various CE projects across the installation with the goal of revitalizing the wing for future generations. (U.S. Air Force photo)