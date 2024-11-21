Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pavement and heavy equipment technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron spread concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. The 379th ECES is taking initiative in transforming the installation from an expeditionary to an enduring location, aligning with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commanders’ vision for future operations at the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo)