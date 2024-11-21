Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pavements and heavy equipment technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron spread concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. The 379th ECES is working on revitalizing a 4-acre area covered in boulders into a brand new recreational field. (U.S. Air Force photo)