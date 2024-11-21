A 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron pavements and heavy equipment technician edges concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. The 379th ECES is working on revitalizing a 4-acre area covered in boulders into a state-of-the-art recreational field. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 01:41
|Photo ID:
|8772258
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-LY429-1147
|Resolution:
|4720x2655
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ECES "Dirt Boyz" revitalize the installation with an enduring mindset [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.