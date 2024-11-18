351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Heritage “Buzzard” patches rest on an airfield defense collapsible pillbox in front of the air traffic control tower prior to a patching ceremony at the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, Nov. 15, 2024. Airmen from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron performed a heritage patching ceremony at the museum, or Station 139 as it was known during World War II, where the heritage of the 100th Air Refueling Wing is preserved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)