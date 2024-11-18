Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony

    THORPE ABBOTTS, NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Heritage “Buzzard” patches rest on an airfield defense collapsible pillbox in front of the air traffic control tower prior to a patching ceremony at the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, Nov. 15, 2024. Airmen from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron performed a heritage patching ceremony at the museum, or Station 139 as it was known during World War II, where the heritage of the 100th Air Refueling Wing is preserved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

