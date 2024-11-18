351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Chamberlin, right, 351st Air Refueling Squadron director of operations, presents the squadron heritage “Buzzard” patch to Airman 1st Class Jordan Page, 351st ARS boom operator, during a patching ceremony at the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum, Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, Nov. 15, 2024. Pilots and boom operators receive their heritage patch once they complete mission-certification training. The Buzzard patch is the heritage patch of the 351st Bomb Squadron and only those who have fully completed MCT can wear the patch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)