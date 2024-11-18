351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Chamberlin, right, 351st Air Refueling Squadron director of operations, presents the squadron heritage “Buzzard” patch to Maj. Casey Felz, 100th Operations Support Squadron wing chief of tactics and KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, during a patching ceremony at the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum, Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, Nov. 15, 2024. Pilots and boom operators received their heritage patch once they completed mission-certification training. The Buzzard patch is the heritage patch of the 351st Bomb Squadron and only those who have fully completed MCT can wear the patch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)