351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Chamberlin, right, 351st Air Refueling Squadron director of operations, presents the squadron heritage “Buzzard” patch to 1st Lt. Mathew Warner, 351st ARS pilot, during a patching ceremony at the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum, Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, Nov. 15, 2024. The Buzzard patch is the heritage patch of the 351st Bomb Squadron and only those who have fully completed mission-certification training can wear the patch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
