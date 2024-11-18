351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | Heritage “Buzzard” patches rest on an airfield defense collapsible pillbox in...... read more read more Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | Heritage “Buzzard” patches rest on an airfield defense collapsible pillbox in front of the air traffic control tower prior to a patching ceremony at the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, Nov. 15, 2024. Airmen from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron performed a heritage patching ceremony at the museum, or Station 139 as it was known during World War II, where the heritage of the 100th Air Refueling Wing is preserved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron performed a heritage patching ceremony at the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum, Thorpe Abbotts, England, Nov. 15, 2024. Thorpe Abbotts was home to the original 351st Bomb Squadron and 100th Bomb Group during World War II, where the history and legacy is still preserved today, thanks to volunteers who dedicate their time to the museum and honoring those who came before.



Pilots and boom operators received their heritage patch once they completed mission certification training, or MCT. Once MCT is complete, the aircrew are fully certified on various mission sets and nuances that come with operating in the area of responsibility. The Buzzard patch is the heritage patch of the 351st BS and only those who have fully completed MCT can wear the patch.



A poem, “Ode to the Bloody Hundredth,” written by Benjamin Rosser – grandson of U.S. Army Air Force Maj. Frank Murphy, 100th BG navigator – was read out before the patches were presented, giving attendees a chance to reflect on the history of their surroundings at the former World War II base and the heritage of the 100th Air Refueling Wing.