Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony

    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony

    Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | Heritage “Buzzard” patches rest on an airfield defense collapsible pillbox in...... read more read more

    THORPE ABBOTTS, NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.19.2024

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Airmen from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron performed a heritage patching ceremony at the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum, Thorpe Abbotts, England, Nov. 15, 2024. Thorpe Abbotts was home to the original 351st Bomb Squadron and 100th Bomb Group during World War II, where the history and legacy is still preserved today, thanks to volunteers who dedicate their time to the museum and honoring those who came before.

    Pilots and boom operators received their heritage patch once they completed mission certification training, or MCT. Once MCT is complete, the aircrew are fully certified on various mission sets and nuances that come with operating in the area of responsibility. The Buzzard patch is the heritage patch of the 351st BS and only those who have fully completed MCT can wear the patch.

    A poem, “Ode to the Bloody Hundredth,” written by Benjamin Rosser – grandson of U.S. Army Air Force Maj. Frank Murphy, 100th BG navigator – was read out before the patches were presented, giving attendees a chance to reflect on the history of their surroundings at the former World War II base and the heritage of the 100th Air Refueling Wing.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 06:28
    Story ID: 485813
    Location: THORPE ABBOTTS, NORFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony
    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony
    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony
    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony
    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony
    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony
    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony
    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony
    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony
    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    351st Air Refueling Squadron
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Thorpe Abbotts
    351st Bomb Squadron
    100th Bomb Group Foundation
    100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download