351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron take their place on the control tower where aircrew stood during World War II, when B-17 Flying Fortresses flew from the former U.S. base, after a patching ceremony at the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum, Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, Nov. 15, 2024. Pilots and boom operators received their heritage patch once they completed mission-certification training. Once MCT is complete, the aircrew are fully certified on various mission sets and nuances that come with operating in the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)