351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Chamberlin, right, 351st Air Refueling Squadron director of operations, presents the squadron heritage “Buzzard” patch to Airman Maya Posada, 351st ARS boom operator, during a patching ceremony at the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum, Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, Nov. 15, 2024. Pilots and boom operators received their heritage patch once they completed mission-certification training. Once MCT is complete, the aircrew are fully certified on various mission sets and nuances that come with operating in the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)