351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean McGinty, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, reads “Ode to the Bloody Hundredth,” a poem written by Benjamin Rosser – grandson of Maj. Frank Murphy, 100th Bomb Group navigator – during a patching ceremony at the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum, Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, Nov. 15, 2024. During the reading of the poem, attendees reflected on the history of their surroundings at the former World War II base, and the heritage of the 100th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)