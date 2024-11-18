351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean McGinty, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, addresses Airmen from his squadron and volunteers from the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum at the start of a patching ceremony at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, Nov. 15, 2024. Pilots and boom operators received their heritage patch once they completed mission-certification training. Once MCT is completed, aircrew are fully certified on various mission sets and nuances that come with operating in the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)