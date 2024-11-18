Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony

    THORPE ABBOTTS, NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean McGinty, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, addresses Airmen from his squadron and volunteers from the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum at the start of a patching ceremony at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, Nov. 15, 2024. Pilots and boom operators received their heritage patch once they completed mission-certification training. Once MCT is completed, aircrew are fully certified on various mission sets and nuances that come with operating in the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 06:28
    Photo ID: 8765025
    VIRIN: 241115-F-EJ686-1010
    Resolution: 6120x4500
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: THORPE ABBOTTS, NORFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony
    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony
    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony
    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony
    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony
    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony
    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony
    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony
    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony
    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    351st Air Refueling Squadron
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Bloody Hundredth
    Thorpe Abbotts
    351st Bomb Squadron
    100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download