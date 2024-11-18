U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean McGinty, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, addresses Airmen from his squadron and volunteers from the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum at the start of a patching ceremony at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, Nov. 15, 2024. Pilots and boom operators received their heritage patch once they completed mission-certification training. Once MCT is completed, aircrew are fully certified on various mission sets and nuances that come with operating in the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 06:28
|Photo ID:
|8765025
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-EJ686-1010
|Resolution:
|6120x4500
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|THORPE ABBOTTS, NORFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
351st ARS performs heritage patching ceremony
